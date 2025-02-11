Fatal Plane Crash in Arizona Involves Vince Neil’s Jet—Singer Was Not on Board

Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil was not aboard his private jet when it collided with another aircraft at Scottsdale Airport, Arizona, on Monday, Feb. 10, leaving one person dead and multiple others hospitalized. Authorities confirmed the fatal crash during a news briefing.

According to a statement from Neil’s representative, Worrick Robinson IV, the Learjet 35A was attempting to land when it veered off course and struck a parked plane. The aircraft had two pilots and two passengers onboard at the time of the collision. The cause of the incident remains unknown as an investigation is ongoing.

Neil extended his condolences to those affected, stating he was grateful for the swift response of emergency personnel. In an earlier post that was later deleted, Mötley Crüe revealed that Neil’s girlfriend and her friend were on the jet and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The band also stated that the pilot was tragically killed, while the co-pilot and other passengers were receiving medical treatment.

Scottsdale Airport officials have since closed the runway indefinitely. Aviation coordinator Kelli Kuester confirmed that the crash resulted from the landing aircraft’s left landing gear failure. Footage from AZCentral captured the moment the jet skidded and collided with the stationary plane.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the crash, with Scottsdale Fire Department officials working to recover the deceased.