Somber Travis Kelce Admits Chiefs ‘Played Their Worst Game’ In Super Bowl 2025 Defeat

By Web Desk

Travis Kelce is coming to terms with the Kansas City Chiefs’ disappointing loss in Super Bowl 2025. Speaking to reporters after the crushing defeat in New Orleans on February 9, the Chiefs tight end praised the Philadelphia Eagles, admitting they outperformed Kansas City in every aspect of the game.

“[We] couldn’t get it going offensively,” Kelce, 35, said from the locker room. “They just got after us on all three phases, and then on top of that—turnovers, penalties, playing behind the sticks on offense.”

Kelce acknowledged that the Chiefs struggled with execution, dropping passes and failing to maintain the consistency they had shown throughout the season. “We haven’t played that bad all year,” he admitted. “You don’t lose like that without everything going bad.”

Despite the tough loss, Kelce emphasized that the Chiefs never stopped fighting. “This team is gonna fight ‘til the end forever, and you saw that,” he said. “Even with the score late, we were always gonna fight.”

A win would have made NFL history, securing Kansas City’s third straight Super Bowl victory and the largest comeback in Super Bowl history. Instead, they are now reflecting on a rare setback after a dominant 15-2 regular season.

“We just couldn’t find that spark,” Kelce admitted. “We couldn’t find that momentum.”

