Seven Khwarij eliminated in DI Khan, Mir Ali IBOs: ISPR

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Seven Khwarij were eliminated during fire exchange with the security forces in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on February 8 and 9, reported the military’s media wing on Sunday.

“On night 8-9 February 2025, security Forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the general area Maddi, Dera Ismail Khan District on the reported presence of khwarij,” said a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, as a result of which, three khwarij including Kharji Rehmat were sent to hell, while two khwarij got injured” said the ISPR news release.

Another intelligence-based operation was conducted in the general area of Mir Ali, North Waziristan District. In the ensuing fire exchange, four Khwarij were effectively neutralised by the security forces, while three khwarij got injured.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Staff Report
