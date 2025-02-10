Nawaz, Maryam engage Punjab MPAs, pledge renewed development focus

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz met provincial lawmakers on Monday to discuss development priorities and assess ongoing welfare projects.

During the meeting, Nawaz Sharif emphasized the party’s commitment to steering Pakistan toward economic revival, stating that PML-N had “rescued the country from falling into a ditch” during its past tenures. He asserted that despite numerous setbacks, “the nation always progresses when the PML-N is in power.”

Sharif lauded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s efforts, praising his relentless work to stabilize the economy and reduce inflation. “Shehbaz is working tirelessly to bring Pakistan back on track toward progress and prosperity,” he said, adding that economic conditions had shown signs of improvement under PML-N leadership.

He highlighted a reduction in interest rates from 22% to 12% during the party’s tenure, calling it proof of their competence in financial management. Reflecting on the party’s interrupted political journey, Nawaz Sharif claimed Pakistan would have achieved economic stability had their development agenda since 1990 continued uninterrupted.

The lawmakers reportedly expressed optimism about the progress being made and paid tributes to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for her role in spearheading development projects across Punjab. Nawaz Sharif remarked, “Maryam has made me and the party proud as chief minister.”

Earlier consultations between the Sharif duo and party representatives from Faisalabad, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh, and Jhang districts also focused on development strategies and public welfare. Nawaz Sharif underscored the importance of sincerity and devotion in governance, asserting, “If the intention is right, Allah Almighty helps, and rewards come to those who serve with dedication.”

Senior leaders, including Senator Pervez Rashid, Rana Sanaullah, and Marriyum Aurangzeb, attended the high-level consultations. The meetings are part of an ongoing engagement strategy aimed at strengthening party ties with provincial representatives and assessing governance needs.