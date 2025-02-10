Islamabad braces for unrest as bar associations protest judiciary shakeup

ISLAMABAD: Key entry points to Islamabad’s Red Zone were sealed on Monday as lawyers staged a large-scale protest against judicial reforms and recent transfers of judges.

The demonstration led to the suspension of metro bus services between Islamabad and Rawalpindi, leaving commuters stranded and disrupting traffic across the federal capital.

According to Islamabad Police, Red Zone access points at Serena Chowk, Express Chowk, and Nadra Chowk were blocked following directives from the district administration. The route from Kashmir Highway to the Pak Secretariat was also closed, intensifying congestion on Margalla Road as vehicles formed long queues in attempts to bypass restrictions.

Public access to government offices, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was severely impacted as visitors were unable to enter the restricted area.

In a traffic advisory issued by Islamabad Traffic Police, it was confirmed that the Red Zone routes would remain closed from 6 AM on February 10 until further notice. Citizens have been advised to use Margalla Road as the sole available route for entering the zone.

The advisory further urged the public to seek real-time traffic updates through helpline 1915 or the Traffic Police’s social media platforms.

“We request cooperation from the public as we manage the situation,” stated a police spokesperson, assuring citizens of assistance in navigating alternative routes.

The suspension of metro bus services between Rawalpindi and Islamabad added to the chaos. Authorities limited bus operations to the Faiz Ahmed Faiz Station, leaving thousands of daily commuters inconvenienced.

The lawyers’ protest stems from widespread opposition to the recent transfer of judges, which legal bodies, including the Islamabad Bar Council, have called an attempt to undermine the judiciary. Bar Council Chairman Advocate Aleem Abbasi said all district and high court bar representatives participated in an emergency meeting to address what he described as a “deliberate attempt to divide the judiciary.”

As the situation develops, Islamabad Police remain on high alert to maintain law and order in the capital.