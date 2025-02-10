NATIONAL

Islamabad braces for unrest as bar associations protest judiciary shakeup

By Staff Report
SZEGED, HUNGARY - AUGUST 30: Migrants jump through the border fence between Serbia into Hungary close to the village of Roszke on August 30, 2015 near Szeged, Hungary. According to the Hungarian authorities a record number of migrants from many parts of the Middle East, Africa and Asia crossed the border from Serbia earlier this week, said to be due in part to the erection of a new fence that is due to be completed at the end of this month. Since the beginning of 2015 the number of migrants using the so-called Balkans route has exploded with migrants arriving in Greece from Turkey and then travelling on through Macedonia and Serbia before entering the EU via Hungary. The massive increase, said to be the largest migration of people since World War II, led Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban to order Hungary's army to build a steel and barbed wire security barrier along its entire border with Serbia, after more than 100,000 asylum seekers from a variety of countries and war zones entered the country so far this year. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Key entry points to Islamabad’s Red Zone were sealed on Monday as lawyers staged a large-scale protest against judicial reforms and recent transfers of judges.

The demonstration led to the suspension of metro bus services between Islamabad and Rawalpindi, leaving commuters stranded and disrupting traffic across the federal capital.

According to Islamabad Police, Red Zone access points at Serena Chowk, Express Chowk, and Nadra Chowk were blocked following directives from the district administration. The route from Kashmir Highway to the Pak Secretariat was also closed, intensifying congestion on Margalla Road as vehicles formed long queues in attempts to bypass restrictions.

Public access to government offices, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was severely impacted as visitors were unable to enter the restricted area.

In a traffic advisory issued by Islamabad Traffic Police, it was confirmed that the Red Zone routes would remain closed from 6 AM on February 10 until further notice. Citizens have been advised to use Margalla Road as the sole available route for entering the zone.

The advisory further urged the public to seek real-time traffic updates through helpline 1915 or the Traffic Police’s social media platforms.

“We request cooperation from the public as we manage the situation,” stated a police spokesperson, assuring citizens of assistance in navigating alternative routes.

The suspension of metro bus services between Rawalpindi and Islamabad added to the chaos. Authorities limited bus operations to the Faiz Ahmed Faiz Station, leaving thousands of daily commuters inconvenienced.

The lawyers’ protest stems from widespread opposition to the recent transfer of judges, which legal bodies, including the Islamabad Bar Council, have called an attempt to undermine the judiciary. Bar Council Chairman Advocate Aleem Abbasi said all district and high court bar representatives participated in an emergency meeting to address what he described as a “deliberate attempt to divide the judiciary.”

As the situation develops, Islamabad Police remain on high alert to maintain law and order in the capital.

Previous article
Gigi Hadid Shares Adorable New Photos Of Daughter Khai—And Her Hair Is So Long!
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Iranian schools, offices shut as cold snap bites

TEHRAN: Authorities in Iran ordered schools and offices in at least 10 provinces to close to conserve energy amid a severe cold snap and...

PTI lawmakers, Supreme Court judges boycott Judicial Commission meeting

PTI to opt for plan-B after Minar-e-Pakistan rally permission denied

JCP appoints six new Supreme Court judges

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.