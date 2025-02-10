Gigi Hadid Shares Adorable New Photos Of Daughter Khai—And Her Hair Is So Long!

Gigi Hadid is giving fans a rare look into her life as a mother, sharing heartwarming new photos of her four-year-old daughter, Khai. While she continues to keep her child’s face off social media for privacy reasons, the latest snapshots reveal an adorable detail—Khai’s hair is now incredibly long!

The supermodel took to Instagram to post moments from the end of 2024, showing Khai enjoying quality time with her mom. One standout image captures the little one feeding horses at the family’s home, her long hair cascading down her back. Fans also couldn’t help but notice her stylish outfit, as she rocked pink cowboy boots and a cozy knitted fleece.

In her caption, Gigi reflected on the past year, writing: “Some stuff I meant to share from end of ’24—but got the flu at the top of year anddd iykyk. Anywayssss. Feeling very blessed always. Sending you love wherever you are. xG.”

Hadid, who shares Khai with ex-partner Zayn Malik, has spoken openly about how motherhood has transformed her life. In a 2023 interview with Elle, she shared, “Having a daughter, although it shifted my life to make me really want to feel more settled, has also really made me appreciate the chaos as well.”

The Victoria’s Secret model welcomed Khai in 2020, but her relationship with Zayn ended in 2021 following an alleged altercation between the singer and Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid. Since then, Zayn has maintained a low profile, while Gigi has focused on co-parenting and balancing work with motherhood.

Speaking about her approach to parenting, Gigi explained, “I think when you are a parent, you have to be intentional, because now, I literally have half the time.” She added that she prioritizes work when Khai is with her father, saying, “I will literally fit in as many jobs as I can on those days. I’m sometimes a crazy person, but if it means a lot to me, then I do it.”

With Gigi’s latest post, fans got a rare and touching glimpse of her growing daughter—and one thing is clear: Khai is already following in her stylish mother’s footsteps!