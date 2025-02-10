NATIONAL

Erdogan to visit Pakistan this week for bilateral talks amid Asia tour

By Monitoring Report

ISLAMABAD: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to visit Pakistan later this week as part of a four-day tour of Malaysia, Indonesia, and Pakistan aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and discussing pressing international issues.

According to Daily Sabah, Erdogan will commence his diplomatic tour in Malaysia today before traveling to Indonesia and concluding the trip in Pakistan. The agenda includes discussions on boosting cooperation across various sectors and addressing key global challenges, including the Palestine-Israel conflict, the ongoing Syrian crisis, and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Highlighting the growing bilateral relationship between Ankara and Islamabad, the Turkish news outlet noted that the two nations have significantly expanded collaboration in defense. Notably, Pakistan became the first country to sign an agreement for acquiring Turkiye’s MILGEM (National Ship) naval vessels and uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Erdogan last visited Pakistan in February 2020, when he met then-President Arif Alvi and then-Prime Minister Imran Khan to deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari held a brief meeting with Erdogan at Istanbul Airport during a layover en route to Portugal. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan welcomed Zardari at the airport, where both leaders discussed matters of bilateral interest.

Zardari’s trip to Portugal is to offer condolences following the passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan and meet with Prince Rahim Al-Husseini, who recently assumed the role of the 50th hereditary Imam.

