Dar, Malaysian FM stress urgent action on Gaza as OIC meeting nears

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with Malaysian Foreign Minister Dato Seri Attama Haji Mohammad bin Haji Hassan to discuss the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza and escalating tensions across the Middle East.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, both leaders emphasized the urgency of addressing civilian suffering in Gaza, where the ongoing violence has devastated countless lives and created significant instability.

Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s “steadfast commitment” to the Palestinian cause, underscoring Islamabad’s consistent advocacy for a just resolution that guarantees Palestinian sovereignty within pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

The two diplomats also discussed preparations for the upcoming extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers. Dar expressed strong support for the initiative, calling it a critical platform for coordinated regional efforts to address the crisis.

This high-level engagement follows Pakistan’s categorical condemnation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s remarks suggesting a Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia. The Foreign Office denounced the statement as “reckless and provocative,” asserting that it undermines international law and Palestinian rights.

Dar termed any attempts to displace Palestinians “blatant violations” of international norms, expressing solidarity with Saudi Arabia’s principled stance on the Palestinian issue.

Amid growing diplomatic outreach, Dar also contacted his Iranian, Turkish, and Egyptian counterparts to discuss Gaza’s situation and potential strategies for peace.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a stopover in Istanbul en route to Portugal. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan warmly received Zardari at Istanbul Airport, where the two leaders reportedly discussed bilateral relations and regional challenges.

Zardari is set to meet Prince Rahim Al-Husseini following the recent passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan during his stay in Portugal.