Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Grow Closer Amid New Phase In Their Relationship

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are reportedly growing closer, entering a new phase in their post-divorce relationship. According to insiders, the former couple has reached an “amicable” place, strengthening their bond as co-parents.

A source told Page Six that Affleck and Garner have become closer than ever following his split from Jennifer Lopez and recent challenges, including the LA wildfires. “They have found themselves leaning on each other more than ever,” the insider shared. “They really do have a close bond.”

The pair, who share three children—Violet (18), Seraphina (15), and Samuel (11)—have long been praised for their co-parenting dynamic. Their relationship has frequently sparked public interest, with Vogue previously describing Garner as “an amazing co-parent” who works seamlessly with Affleck.

While Affleck’s marriage to Lopez has reportedly been rocky, his renewed connection with Garner has remained steady. Sources suggest that despite past differences, the Batman actor and 13 Going on 30 star continue to support each other through life’s challenges.