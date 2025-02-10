Beijing deplores U.S.-Japan statement interfering with China’s domestic affairs

BEIJING: China deplores and strongly opposes the latest joint statement made by the United States and Japan concerning China, as it is a brazen interference in China’s domestic affairs, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Monday.

The joint statement, released last week, expressed support for Taiwan’s so-called “meaningful participation” in international organizations and reaffirmed that Article V of the U.S.-Japan Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security applies to the Diaoyu Dao, an inherent part of China’s territory.

In response, Guo stated at a daily news briefing that the China-related content of the joint statement blatantly interferes in China’s internal affairs, smears China and plays up regional tensions.

China has lodged solemn representations with Japan, Guo said.

Reiterating that the Taiwan question is purely China’s internal affairs and central to its core interests, Guo warned that the country will not tolerate any external interference.

He also emphasized that both the United States and Japan have made solemn commitments to China on the Taiwan question and called on Japan to be more cautious in words and actions given its grave historical responsibility for invading and colonizing Taiwan.

He said if those countries really care about peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits, they should abide by the one-China principle and unequivocally oppose “Taiwan independence.”

Guo stressed that Taiwan region’s participation in the activities of international organizations must and can only be handled in line with the one-China principle, adding that Taiwan does not have any ground, reason or right to join international organizations whose membership is confined to sovereign states.

The Diaoyu Dao and its affiliated islands have always been part of China’s territory, and it is legitimate and lawful for China to conduct activities in relevant waters, Guo said.

“We urge the United States and Japan to abide by the one-China principle and their own commitments, immediately stop interfering in China’s internal affairs, refrain from sending any wrong signal to the ‘Taiwan independence’ forces, earnestly respect China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, stop manipulating China-related issues, and take concrete actions to play a constructive role in promoting regional peace and development,” Guo said.