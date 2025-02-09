Who Is Bettina Anderson, Donald Trump Jr.’s New Girlfriend

Bettina Anderson, a Florida-based socialite and philanthropist, has been making headlines after being spotted with Donald Trump Jr., sparking widespread curiosity about her background and career.

Anderson, 37, was first photographed with Trump Jr., 46, in Palm Beach, Florida, on December 9, celebrating her birthday at Buccan. Their romance was later confirmed when Daily Mail obtained photos of the couple kissing on August 17. Trump Jr. was previously engaged to TV news personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, whom he dated after his divorce from Vanessa Trump.

A Model and Social Media Influencer

Despite humorously calling herself “just your typical stay-at-home mom” on Instagram—despite having no children—Anderson has established herself as a model and influencer. She has over 38,000 Instagram followers and has worked with luxury brands, including Hamilton Jewelers and Palm Beach Illustrated.

A Passion for Philanthropy

Beyond modeling, Anderson is dedicated to charity work. She co-founded The Paradise Fund in 2005 with her brothers, Kent and Loy Anderson, aiming to raise awareness about global environmental and social issues. She is also a board member of the Project Paradise Film Grant and a patron of The Everglades Foundation, which focuses on protecting Florida’s wetlands.

A Legacy of Influence

Born and raised in Palm Beach, Anderson comes from a distinguished family. Her late father, Harry Loy Anderson Jr., made history as the youngest U.S. bank president at just 26 when he took over Worth Avenue National Bank. He was also a major donor to the American Red Cross.

As her relationship with Trump Jr. gains attention, Anderson continues to balance her high-society lifestyle with philanthropy and professional pursuits.