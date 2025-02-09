Social Mobilization and Child Labour 

By Ayesha Shabir

Social mobilization plays a pivotal role in addressing societal issues, particularly those related to human rights, women’s rights, gender-based violence, social cohesion and child labour.

My mother, as a dedicated social mobilizer, has been actively engaged in raising awareness and fostering community-driven solutions to these critical concerns. Among the various social issues she addresses, I consider child labour to be the most pressing, as today’s child is the youth of tomorrow. Child labour is not merely an economic issue but a fundamental violation of human rights that hampers children’s physical, cognitive and emotional development.

The exploitation of children for labour is not only a violation of their fundamental rights but also a significant barrier to sustainable economic and social development. By fostering education, empowering families and holding businesses accountable, we can move closer to a world where every child enjoys the right to education and a dignified childhood. It is imperative that we take proactive steps to protect the rights of innocent children and ensure that they have access to a safe and fulfilling future

Child labour is generally defined as the employment of children in work that is mentally, physically, socially, or morally harmful and that interferes with their schooling by depriving them of the opportunity to attend school, obliging them to leave school prematurely, or requiring them to attempt to combine school attendance with excessively long and heavy work.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) and the United Nations (UN) have classified child labour as exploitative, although not all forms of work undertaken by children fall under this definition. Exceptions include work done by child artists, family duties, supervised training and other forms of work that contribute positively to the child’s development without interfering with education and well-being.

The legislative history surrounding child labour dates back to the 19th century when the United Kingdom introduced a succession of Factory Acts to regulate child labour. The Cotton Mills Act prohibited the employment of children younger than nine years old, while those aged 9–16 were permitted to work for up to 12 hours per day. By 1856, laws allowed children past the age of nine to work up to 60 hours per week, whether during the day or night. In 1901, the minimum permissible working age was raised to 12.

These regulations, though progressive at the time, reflected the industrialized world’s reliance on child labour, a trend that was also prevalent in other parts of the world. Child labour has existed in various forms throughout history. During the 19th and early 20th centuries, children aged five to 14 from impoverished families were often employed in Western countries and their colonies. These children primarily worked in agriculture, home-based assembly operations, factories, mining and services such as newspaper distribution. Many children worked night shifts lasting up to 12 hours, depriving them of education and healthy development. However, with the increase in household incomes, the establishment of compulsory education and the passage of stringent child labour laws, the prevalence of child labour has declined in many parts of the world.

Despite significant progress, child labour remains a global issue. As of 2023, approximately one in five children in the world’s poorest countries are engaged in child labour. The highest number of child labourers reside in sub-Saharan Africa, where more than one in four children are subjected to exploitative labour conditions. According to a 2017 report, more than 50 percent of children aged 5–14 in Mali, Benin, Chad and Guinea-Bissau were engaged in child labour. Globally, agriculture remains the largest employer of child labour, with most child workers found in rural settings and informal urban economies. In many cases, children are employed by their parents rather than by formal businesses.

Poverty and lack of access to education are the primary drivers of child labour, perpetuating cycles of intergenerational economic hardship. Research conducted by organizations such as UNICEF and the ILO indicates that boys and girls are equally likely to be involved in child labour but often perform different roles. While boys are more likely to be engaged in hazardous occupations such as mining and construction, girls are disproportionately involved in unpaid household labour, which is often unrecognized and undervalued. Such disparities highlight the need for gender-sensitive approaches to addressing child labour. Between 1960 and 2003, the global incidence of child labour fell from 25 percent to 10 percent, as reported by the World Bank.

However, the total number of child labourers remains alarmingly high. In 2013, UNICEF and the ILO estimated that approximately 168 million children aged five to 17 worldwide were engaged in child labour. Although progress has been made, significant efforts are still needed to eradicate this social ill. Addressing child labour requires a multi-faceted approach involving education, economic empowerment, legislation and advocacy. Individuals, communities, businesses and governments must collaborate to combat this pressing issue. Some effective strategies include:

Increasing public knowledge about the adverse effects of child labour and the importance of education is crucial. Humane education resources can be used to teach children, parents and community members about the dangers of child exploitation and the benefits of education.

Schools, NGOs and media platforms play a vital role in disseminating information about child labour and advocating for policy changes.

Consumers have the power to influence business practices by supporting fair trade and sweatshop-free products. Looking for certifications such as Fair Trade Certified, Fairtrade America and the Good Weave label ensures that purchased products do not involve child labour.

Consumers who inquire about the origins of products should hold retailers and manufacturers accountable and demand ethically produced goods.

Providing financial assistance to impoverished families can reduce their reliance on child labour as a source of income.

Encouraging skill development and vocational training for parents can improve economic stability and prevent children from being forced into labour.

Governments should pass and enforce strict laws against child labour, ensuring that no products in their markets are derived from exploitative child labour.

Strengthening labor laws, enforcing codes of conduct and providing support to businesses that adopt ethical labor practices can significantly reduce child exploitation.

Individuals can participate in advocacy campaigns, write letters to policymakers and join NGOs working to eradicate child labour.

Engaging faith-based organizations, schools and civil society groups in discussions about child labour can encourage grassroots action.

As a social mobilizer, my mother has actively participated in addressing child labour by engaging with parents and communities to raise awareness about its harmful effects. Through her work, she has witnessed firsthand how education and advocacy can empower communities to protect children’s rights.

I have also contributed to anti-child labour efforts by volunteering with NGOs, such as Awaz, a British Council-funded initiative dedicated to protecting children’s rights. Working with Awaz for nearly a year, I actively participated in educating parents about the significance of education and the dangers of child labour. Our efforts successfully persuaded many families to withdraw their children from labour and enroll them in schools. While complete eradication of child labour remains a daunting task, gradual and sustained efforts can contribute to meaningful change. The eradication of child labour requires a collective effort from individuals, communities, businesses and governments. Every person can play a role in combating this issue by staying informed, supporting ethical consumerism, advocating for stronger legislation and engaging in community-driven initiatives.

The writer is freelance columnist