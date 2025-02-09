PTI rejects govt’s latest invitation for talks

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has once again refused to engage in political talks with the government, rejecting the latest invitation from the National Assembly speaker.

Speaking to a private TV channel program, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omer Ayub Khan declared that the “chapter of talks is now closed.” He emphasized that political negotiations are not based on mere wishes but require firm commitments, which, according to him, the government failed to demonstrate.

Omer Ayub criticised the government’s approach, stating that while the PTI had initiated discussions in good faith, the ruling authorities neither displayed goodwill nor ill intent — leading to a deadlock.

“We started the negotiations seriously, but the government did not accept our demands. Since they were not willing to proceed with sincerity, we see no point in continuing talks,” he said.

The opposition leader made it clear that the PTI will no longer pursue talks with the government. “We will not negotiate now,” he stated firmly, adding that his party had given a fair chance to dialogue, but the government’s lack of commitment hindered progress.

On Feb 7, the federal government had extended another offer for dialogue to the PTI, emphasising that the doors for negotiations have never been closed. National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq had confirmed that the government’s negotiation committee remained intact and had not been dissolved.

Speaking to the media, Ayaz Sadiq said that despite political differences, PTI members were still in contact with the government. He also highlighted that the initiative for talks must come from within PTI itself.

“If approval comes from within the PTI, then they will approach us,” he stated. Referring to PTI Founder Imran Khan, Sadiq acknowledged that he is a tough negotiator, but reaffirmed that channels of communication remain open.