Phillips and Santner lead New Zealand to 78-run win over Pakistan

LAHORE: New Zealand secured a dominant 78-run victory over Pakistan in the opening match of the tri-nation ODI series at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Saturday. Despite a valiant half-century from Fakhar Zaman, Pakistan fell short of the 331-run target, being bowled out for 252 in 47.5 overs.

Chasing a formidable 331, Pakistan began their innings with promise, as openers Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam formed a steady 52-run partnership. Fakhar adopted an aggressive approach, while Babar played a more cautious role before being dismissed for just 10 off 23 balls by Michael Bracewell in the 10th over.

Despite Fakhar’s 84-run knock off 69 balls, which included seven fours and four sixes, Pakistan’s innings struggled to gain momentum. Fakhar formed a 51-run partnership with Kamran Ghulam (18) and a brief stand with Mohammad Rizwan (3), before falling in the 24th over.

Vice-captain Salman Ali Agha then attempted to steady the innings, scoring 40 off 51 balls, including two boundaries and a six. He contributed to partnerships with Tayyab Tahir (30) and Khushdil Shah (15), but Michael Bracewell’s timely breakthrough sent him back to the pavilion.

A late fightback from Abrar Ahmed, who remained unbeaten on 25 off 15 balls, was not enough as Pakistan were eventually bowled out for 252.

New Zealand’s bowlers delivered a clinical performance, with Mitchell Santner and Matt Henry taking three wickets apiece. Bracewell also played a key role, claiming two scalps as Pakistan’s chase faltered.

Earlier, Glenn Phillips’ brilliant century helped New Zealand set a formidable target of 331.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bat first. However, the decision to bat initially appeared to backfire when Will Young was dismissed early, caught by Muhammad Rizwan off Shaheen Shah Afridi in the first over.

Rachin Ravindra, who partnered with Kane Williamson at the crease, contributed to a 39-run stand before he was dismissed, caught by Abrar Ahmed off his own bowling.

With both openers gone within the first powerplay, Williamson and Daryl Mitchell took control, forging a 95-run partnership to steady the ship.

Williamson, who had been in solid form, was dismissed for 58 off 89 deliveries, including seven boundaries. His departure left New Zealand at 135/4 in 27.1 overs, after Haris Rauf had also dismissed Tom Latham for a duck.

Mitchell remained resilient through the middle overs, scoring 81 off 84 balls, including two fours and four sixes. He and Phillips put together a crucial 65-run partnership for the sixth wicket, with Mitchell’s dismissal to Abrar Ahmed in the 38th over.

Phillips, however, accelerated in the final stages, reaching an unbeaten 106 off 74 balls, which included six fours and seven sixes. His powerful knock, along with a quick-fire 23 balls 31 from Michael Bracewell helped New Zealand surpass the 300-run mark.

For Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi was the most successful bowler, picking up three wickets. Abrar Ahmed supported with two wickets, while Haris Rauf claimed one.

New Zealand’s imposing total of 331 puts Pakistan in a daunting position as they chase the target in what promises to be an exciting contest at Gaddafi Stadium.

Pakistan and New Zealand both are gearing up for the upcoming Champions Trophy.

While the two sides will also meet in the opening match of the prestigious tournament in Karachi, this game marks the first at the newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium.