Meghan Markle’s Unexpected ‘Suits’ Joke Delights Invictus Games Athletes

Meghan Markle made a surprise reference to her Suits days while visiting Team U.S.A. at the 2025 Invictus Games in Canada. The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry dropped in on the team’s breakfast on February 8, sharing warm moments with athletes and even marking her Instagram Story debut with photos from the gathering.

During the visit, athlete Leandra Moehring revealed that some of the female competitors couldn’t resist bringing up Suits, Meghan’s hit legal drama that aired from 2011 to 2017. “We told her we saw her on Suits,” Moehring shared with PEOPLE. Meghan responded with humor, saying, ‘I’m sorry I’m not wearing a pencil skirt,’ referencing her character Rachel Zane’s signature office look.

Moehring, who is competing in skiing, indoor rowing, skeleton, and swimming, said Meghan and Harry took their time to connect with every athlete. “They didn’t rush, despite people trying to keep them on schedule. They were happy to take pictures and chat,” she said. Fellow athlete Ewing, set to compete in snowboarding, swimming, rowing, and seated volleyball, described Meghan as “incredibly caring and intuitive.”

“They noticed the smallest details,” Ewing recalled. “One of our friends had a picture of her parents on her phone case, and as Meghan was walking away, she paused and said, ‘Oh, I really like that picture.’ They were truly present in the moment.”

Prince Harry also left an impression, with athlete Christopher Bryde sharing that the Duke approached him for a hug and a “cheeky selfie.” Bryde, who is competing in biathlon, wheelchair rugby, swimming, and rowing, said they bonded over their shared experiences in Afghanistan in 2008. “It felt like meeting someone at the pub—just a genuinely kind guy.”

Michael Murphy, who previously met Prince Harry at the 2022 Invictus Games in The Hague, agreed. “They didn’t rush anyone. They sat with every single athlete, asked about our stories, and took selfies. It gives you a whole different perspective on Hollywood and royalty,” he said.

Murphy, representing Team U.S.A. in snowboarding, skeleton, indoor rowing, and swimming, emphasized the deeper meaning of the Invictus Games. “It’s more than a competition—it’s about family, camaraderie, and life-changing inspiration. No one feels alone here.”

The 2025 Invictus Games, running from February 8 to 16 in Vancouver and Whistler, brings together wounded, injured, and sick service members from around the world to promote resilience through sports. This year marks the first time the Games return to a previous host country, as Canada previously hosted in Toronto (2017).

Outgoing Invictus Games Foundation CEO Dominic Reid recently praised Prince Harry’s ongoing dedication, stating that he has created “extraordinary opportunities” for veterans and service members, ensuring they feel “seen, heard, and cared for.”