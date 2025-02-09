Meghan Markle’s Bold Move Renews Talks of Lilibet and Archie Visiting UK

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s latest decision has sparked speculation about their children, Archie and Lilibet, potentially visiting the UK in the future. A new report suggests that their choice could pave the way for King Charles’ California-based grandchildren to return.

According to GB News, the Sussexes opted not to bring Archie and Lilibet to Canada as they arrived in Vancouver on Friday for the first winter edition of the Invictus Games. During a friends and family dinner that evening, Meghan mentioned that their children would be “cheering on from California.”

Her comment has drawn attention, especially since she had previously expressed excitement about bringing them to experience the event. At the last Invictus Games in Düsseldorf in 2023, the Duchess of Sussex stated, “We can’t wait to bring our kids also so they can experience just how awesome this is.”

With the next Invictus Games set for Birmingham, England, in 2027, reports indicate that Meghan and Harry may choose to bring Archie and Lilibet to the UK for the event. If they decide against it, their children might not get to witness the competition for another four years.

The hosting country for the 2029 Invictus Games has yet to be announced, leaving room for further speculation about the Sussex children’s potential participation in the years ahead.