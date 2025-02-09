NATIONAL

Karak jirga issues three-day ultimatum to armed groups to vacate territory

By Staff Report

KARAK: The Grand Peace Jirga held in Karak on Sunday issued a stern three-day deadline for armed groups to leave the area, warning of decisive action if the ultimatum is ignored.

In a joint statement released at the conclusion of the gathering, participants emphasized the need for immediate state assistance and support to local police in combating these militant elements. The Jirga called on the government to empower the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) to spearhead operations against terrorists and ensure the comprehensive implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP).

The statement urged the government to adopt an uncompromising approach against the Taliban and their supporters. It further recommended a social boycott of those aiding or abetting terrorist activities.

Prominent figures who attended the gathering included MNA Shahid Khattak, Provincial Minister for Agriculture Major Sajjad Barkuwal, former Advisor on Department of Prisons Malik Qasim Khan, Provincial Joint Secretary JUI Malik Ammad Azam, ex-MNA Shamsur Rehman, and ex-MPA Mehar Sultana Advocate. Hundreds of individuals from different political affiliations were also present to show their support for peace efforts.

The Jirga strongly appealed for state seriousness in tackling terrorism and urged immediate action to restore peace and stability in the region.

 

