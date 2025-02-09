Karachi sees 92 road accident fatalities in 2025 so far

KARACHI: A staggering 92 people have already lost their lives in road accidents across Karachi in 2025, according to rescue authorities.

The fatalities, recorded between January 1 and February 8, include 11 women, 2 young girls, and 9 children. Additionally, over 900 individuals sustained injuries, with more than 100 women among them.

This concerning rise in traffic incidents follows a troubling pattern seen last year. In 2024, Karachi witnessed approximately 9,000 traffic accidents. These incidents claimed the lives of 771 people, while 8,174 others were injured.

Breaking down the monthly toll for 2024, rescue reports show January as the deadliest month with 94 fatalities and 734 injuries. February saw 57 deaths and 720 injuries, while March recorded 49 deaths and 521 injuries. In April, 64 citizens lost their lives, and 490 were injured.

The fatalities continued in May with 48 deaths and 464 injuries, followed by June’s grim tally of 73 deaths and 649 injuries. The trend persisted with 35 deaths in July and 627 injuries, while August and September saw 45 and 70 fatalities, respectively. October registered 66 deaths alongside 980 injuries.

In November, 90 citizens perished in road accidents, and 989 others were hurt. December marked 80 fatalities with injuries to 700 individuals, rounding out a tragic year for road safety in the port city.

Authorities have yet to announce new measures to address this public safety crisis, as concerned citizens call for improved road management and stricter enforcement of traffic laws to prevent further loss of life.