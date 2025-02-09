Isla Fisher Breaks Silence On Divorce From Sacha Baron Cohen As She Tries To ‘Move Forward’

Isla Fisher has spoken publicly for the first time about her divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen, nearly a year after announcing their separation. In an interview with The Sunday Times, she described the split as the most difficult experience of her life.

Reflecting on the breakup, Fisher shared, “It’s the most difficult thing that I’ve been through, and I’ve learned so much about myself in the process.” The couple, who were together for over two decades, quietly ended their marriage in 2023 but revealed the news in April 2024.

At the time, they issued a joint statement saying, “After a long tennis match lasting over 20 years, we are finally putting our racquets down.” Despite the split, Fisher hopes to maintain an amicable co-parenting relationship, drawing inspiration from her own parents’ peaceful separation when she was nine.

Now based in London, the Home and Away alum dismissed any thoughts of dating, humorously reacting to the idea by saying, “That’s not on my to-do list.” Instead, she has been focusing on self-care, recently spending time at a luxury wellness retreat in Germany, where she practiced therapeutic fasting and reflection.

Expressing gratitude for the support she has received, Fisher shared a heartfelt message on social media. “For my family and old friends who have supported and loved me, to the new friends who have opened their hearts and homes to me and my children… I love you all and wish you the happiest 2025,” she wrote.