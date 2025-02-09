IPP divides Punjab into four zones for enhanced party organization

ISLAMABAD: The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) has announced the division of Punjab into four administrative zones, appointing key office-bearers for Northern and Western Punjab as part of efforts to strengthen party organization.

According to a notification from the Party Secretariat, MNA Gul Asghar Baghor has been appointed as President of North Punjab, while former Provincial Minister Chaudhry Zaheeruddin will serve as President of Western Punjab. Additionally, Mian Farrukh Manika has been designated as General Secretary of Western Punjab, and Mian Junaid Zulfiqar named as Vice President of IPP Punjab.

Federal Minister and IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan officially handed out the appointment notifications to the new officials. During the event, Khan emphasized the importance of delivering the party’s message of prosperity, development, and peace to every district in the province.

He highlighted that the IPP’s focus would be on public service rather than politics, pledging continued support to the federal and Punjab governments for the country’s betterment. “Our aim is to make Pakistan economically strong and place it among the developed nations,” he remarked.

Several notable figures, including Atiq Ghuman from Hafizabad, Rana Usman from Lahore, Mian Hamza from Gujranwala, and Rana Raheel from Rahim Yar Khan, met with Abdul Aleem Khan at the IPP Punjab Secretariat.

A delegation from the Istehkam Students Federation Punjab (IPSF) led by President Muhammad Afzal also held discussions with Khan. The delegation included IPSF General Secretary Muhammad Saleem, Vice President Rana Naeem, and Finance Secretary Naqash Afzal.

Central IPP leaders Rana Nazir Ahmed Khan, Shoaib Siddiqui, Malik Zaman Naseeb, Rana Javed Iqbal, Taskin Khakwani, and Arif Awan Advocate were also present at the gathering. They congratulated Abdul Aleem Khan on completing one year of government service and acknowledged his contributions as Minister for Privatization, Board of Investment, and Communications.