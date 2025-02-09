Internal rift deepens in MQM-P following leadership reshuffle

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) is grappling with internal divisions following a recent organisational reshuffle, sparking protests and unrest among party workers.

The reshuffle, announced on Saturday, saw senior leaders Anees Qaimkhani, Aminul Haq, and Dr. Farooq Sattar appointed to key roles in the Central Organising Committee. However, this decision faced immediate backlash, with party workers gathering at the Bahadurabad headquarters to demand greater transparency and consultation in leadership decisions.

Protesters chanted in favor of party convener Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui while expressing opposition to former Karachi mayor Mustafa Kamal, whose inclusion remains controversial. Demonstrators also protested against Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, who was recently assigned as in-charge of the provincial parliamentary committee.

A video circulating on social media showed clashes between dissenting groups of workers, highlighting the tension within MQM-P. Reports indicated that minor scuffles broke out between party members, while accusations surfaced about leadership sidelining key figures without proper consultation.

Speculation mounted regarding Governor Tessori’s involvement in the reshuffle, with unverified reports suggesting that slogans were raised against him during the protest.

Despite the unrest, MQM-P leaders sought to manage the crisis. Dr. Farooq Sattar defended Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, refuting rumors of a no-confidence motion against him. “There is no need for such a move, nor does the party constitution support it,” Sattar asserted. He called for unity, stressing that internal divisions would weaken MQM-P at a crucial political juncture.

Sattar acknowledged the existence of differences but emphasized that these should be resolved internally. He assured workers that any concerns related to prior merger agreements between party factions could be addressed through dialogue.

In response to the growing dissent, MQM-P issued a statement dismissing reports of a potential split, accusing certain “elements” on social media of exaggerating the situation.

“A well-planned attempt is being made to harm MQM-P’s unity,” the statement read, urging party workers to remain disciplined and avoid misinformation. The party also called on media outlets to verify information before broadcasting news about internal matters.

MQM-P reiterated its position as a democratic organization where differences are natural and managed within the party framework.