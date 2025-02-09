Exploring the avenues of cooperation between Pakistan and Bangladesh

Since the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina regime on 5 August 2024, the new interim government, led by Chief Advisor Dr Muhammad Yunus, has shown a political will to better relations with Pakistan. Since the genesis of Bangladesh in 1971, the bilateral relationship between the estranged brothers has seen many ups and downs. The relations reached a historic low in 2016 as a result of the execution of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami (BJI) politicians. BJI politicians were sentenced for their pro-Pakistani stance in the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971. The historical trend shows an intense milieu when the pro-Indian party Awami League is in power. The Awami League-India nexus has always been a geopolitical challenge for Pakistan. With Awami League out of the equation, there is hope for improved relations with Bangladesh.

There are sufficient indicators of goodwill prevailing on both sides. In November 2024, the first cargo ship docked in Chattogram since the inception of Bangladesh. A direct maritime route has been launched between Pakistan and Bangladesh. Previously, the cargo ships had to pass through third ports like Singapore or Malaysia before reaching Pakistan. The maritime route will not only improve economic relations but will also save time and money. Bangladesh has also lifted the mandatory 100 percent physical inspection of Pakistani goods. Islamabad has also announced scholarships for Bengali students in Pakistan to foster strong ties with Bangladesh. Pakistan will give scholarships to 300 Bengali students under the umbrella of Pakistan-Bangladesh Scholarships Program. The foreign ministry of Pakistan has announced that Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will take a landmark trip to Dhaka, hinting at the warming ties between Dhaka and Islamabad. Ishaq Dar will be the first foreign minister to visit Dhaka since 2012.

The conclusion of a Free Trade Agreement can significantly increase the bilateral trade volume. Easing visa restrictions and direct flights will boost tourism and increase frequent travel for both countries. Expanding educational programs and cultural programs will deepen mutual understanding and shared heritage. Defence cooperation will build strategic trust essential to counter mounting geopolitical pressures. Both countries should seize this opportunity for economic, cultural, and strategic partnership, turning a new page in their bilateral relations for mutual benefit and regional stability

All these developments are commendable. But Dhaka and Islamabad need to take substantive steps to foster strong ties between the two countries. The trade volume between Pakistan and Bangladesh has been a mere $782 million in fiscal year 2022-2023. It is a negligible amount when looking at the combined potential for trade. The two countries need to ease the trade and tariff regulations to enhance the bilateral trade between them. Interdependence is a pivotal step for a strong bilateral relationship. Bilateral trade volume can be enhanced by implementing multilateral trade agreements like SAFTA. Both countries need to hold dialogue to reach a consensus on a Free Trade Agreement. It will substantially strengthen economic ties between Dhaka and Islamabad.

Several news outlets have reported talks of direct flights between Pakistan and Bangladesh. Currently, the flight route between the two countries is via connecting flights, which are time-consuming and costly. Direct flights will reduce both time and money. Moreover, both countries need to revisit the visa regulations. Easing visa regulations will enhance traveling and strengthen people-to-people interaction.

Bilateral relationships can also be bolstered through educational programmes. The exact number of students enrolled in Pakistan and Bangladesh is challenging since neither country has maintained a central database of foreign student enrollment. However, the numbers are believed to be limited, given the combined population. Pakistani students are enrolled in Bangladesh under the SAARC Quota and the government scholarship programme. Dhaka and Bangladesh must increase this figure to foster educational and ideational exchange between the two countries. It is pivotal for the two countries’ interconnected and strong bilateral relationship. The announcement of 300 scholarships for Bengali students is a good step in the way.

Currently, the cultural and people-to-people interaction between the two countries is nominal. Pakistan and Bangladesh have shared culture, heritage, religion, and memories of pre-partition India. The performance of famous Pakistani Qawwal Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in Bangladesh shows that culture and love of music transcend territorial boundaries. The cultural exchange has an immense potential to nurture feelings of love and affection between the people of two countries. It can be increased through music performances, art exhibitions, literary festivals, and cultural exchange programs.

Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus has repeatedly called for the revitalization of SAARC. SAARC is to hold its biennial meeting since it was last held in 2014. The multilateral forum of SAARC can further the bilateral relationship between Dhaka and Bangladesh. A strong bilateral relationship is inevitable to counter the rising geo-political influence of India in South Asia. Several news outlets have reported sending a major warship to the exercise Aman, signaling an increase in defence ties. The Pakistan Navy usually conducts Exercise Aman in February. Previously, the Bangladesh Navy sent a delegation comprising a few officers.

Dhaka and Islamabad need to prioritize regular high-level engagements to strengthen bilateral ties.

