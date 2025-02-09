DPM Dar slams Netanyahu’s remarks on Palestinian displacement as ‘irresponsible, provocative’

Foreign Office strongly rejects any proposal that seeks to displace or relocate Palestinians

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s remarks suggesting that the Palestinian people should establish a state in Saudi Arabia, calling the statement “irresponsible, provocative, and thoughtless.”

The condemnation came from Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday, following Netanyahu’s remarks during an interview on pro-Netanyahu Channel 14.

“Since Saudi Arabia is demanding the establishment of a Palestinian state as part of any Israel-Saudi normalization deal, the kingdom could create one on its own territory, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview, drawing condemnations from the Arab world.

During a conversation on Thursday with the right-wing Channel 14 TV network about Riyadh’s preconditions for normalization, anchor Yaakov Bardugo mistakenly referred to a “Palestinian state” as a “Saudi state.”

Netanyahu was quick to correct him, but quipped back that “the Saudis can create a Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia; they have a lot of land over there.”

Bardugo responded that it was an interesting idea that shouldn’t be “ruled out,” and Netanyahu repeated himself, saying Saudi Arabia does have “a lot of territory.”

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, FM Dar said: “The Israeli remark is irresponsible, provocative, and thoughtless, which is not only deeply offensive but also undermines and disregards the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to self-determination and an independent state on their own historical and legitimate territory.”

Pakistan reaffirmed its solidarity with Saudi Arabia, commending the Kingdom’s steadfast support for the Palestinian cause. The Foreign Office stated that any attempt to misrepresent Saudi Arabia’s position on Palestine was “deeply regrettable.”

FM Dar reiterated Pakistan’s firm stance on Palestine, stating that the Palestinian people have an “inalienable right to establish an independent and sovereign state based on pre-1967 borders, with Al Quds Al Sharif as its capital.”

The Foreign Office strongly rejected any proposal that seeks to displace or relocate Palestinians, calling it a “blatant violation of international law, UN resolutions, and the principles of justice and fairness.”

Pakistan vowed to continue working closely with Saudi Arabia and the international community to advocate for the rights of Palestinians and push for a just, comprehensive, and lasting solution to the conflict.

Pakistan also urged the international community to denounce Netanyahu’s provocative remarks and hold Israel accountable for undermining the peace process.