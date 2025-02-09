Donald Trump Jr. and Girlfriend Bettina Anderson Step Out at Pre-Super Bowl Party

Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, were spotted enjoying a date night at the Fanatics pre-Super Bowl 2025 party on Saturday, just a day before former President Donald Trump is set to attend the big game.

The 47-year-old businessman led Anderson down the red carpet, dressed in a casual long-sleeved black shirt and khaki-colored pants, while Anderson sported a chic dark denim-on-denim ensemble. Their public appearance comes after Page Six confirmed their relationship in December 2024, following months of speculation.

Anderson has reportedly been embraced by the Trump family, with Trump Jr.’s mother, Marla Maples, praising her last month at the Presidential Gala. Maples, who shares daughter Tiffany Trump with the former president, shared a video on Instagram calling Anderson “gorgeous” while enjoying quality time together.

Since going public, Trump Jr. and Anderson have been inseparable, traveling to Italy for a romantic getaway and celebrating the holidays with the Trump family at Mar-A-Lago. A source previously told Page Six, “Bettina and Don have been together for a few months and are super cute and happy together. It’s just a natural fit—everyone is happy for them.”

Before his relationship with Anderson, Trump Jr. was engaged to former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle. The pair began dating in 2018 and got engaged in 2022, though they have since parted ways. Meanwhile, Trump Jr. and Anderson continue to make headlines as their romance blossoms.