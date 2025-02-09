Attaullah Tarar pays tribute to PML-N workers and leaders

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Sunday acknowledged the significant sacrifices made by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders and workers for the cause of democracy.

Speaking to the media, he noted that PML-N members had endured difficult times, including arrests and appearances in courtrooms and police stations. Tarar highlighted the arrests of prominent leaders like Mian Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, and Hamza Shehbaz, emphasizing how media access was restricted during their court hearings.

He asserted that the contributions and hardships faced by party members would never be forgotten, stressing that PML-N leaders had made immense sacrifices to uphold democratic values in the country.

Tarar expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Syed Hassan Asghar, affectionately known as “Gudu Shah,” and paid tribute to all workers who had passed away. He lamented that Nawaz Sharif was unable to be with his late wife, Kulsoom Nawaz, during her final moments—a regret that would always linger.

The minister affirmed that addressing the problems of party workers was a top priority for the government. He emphasized the importance of appointing a party worker as the head of the organizing committee, should one be formed.

Tarar assured that the recommendations of any organizing committee would be implemented, advocating for the establishment of a secretariat to maintain comprehensive records of party members and their affiliations. He pledged to discuss this matter with the PML-N Lahore president.

The federal minister also acknowledged the late Chaudhry Ateeq and Gudu Shah for their dedicated service to the party, underscoring their valuable contributions.

PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Pervaiz Rashid also addressed the gathering, echoing the importance of honoring the sacrifices of the party’s workers and leaders.