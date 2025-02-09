At least 110 Palestinians killed by Israel in Gaza since ceasefire: monitor

GAZA/CAIRO: The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor has documented at least 110 Palestinians killed by the Israeli military in the Gaza Strip since the implementation of the ceasefire agreement last month, Al Jazeera reports.

That means at least six victims per day, including both new ones who were killed directly by the Israeli army, along with those who succumbed to their prior wounds after Israel denied them the right to travel abroad for treatment.

More than 900 others have been injured since the ceasefire, averaging 47 injuries per day, the Geneva-based organisation said.

Pregnant Palestinian killed by Israeli gunfire in West Bank

A pregnant 23-year-old Palestinian was killed by Israeli security forces in the Nur Shams refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said, Reuters reports.

Sundos Jamal Mohammed Shalabi, who was eight months pregnant, was struck by Israeli gunfire, the ministry said in a statement, adding that the foetus also did not survive and that Shalabi’s husband was critically injured.

Details of Shalabi’s death were not immediately clear. Israel’s military had no immediate comment.

The Palestinian state news agency cited eyewitnesses as saying that Shalabi and her husband were shot by Israeli forces as they were trying to leave their home.

The Israeli military had said it was expanding a counter-terrorism operation in the north of the West Bank to Nur Shams, a refugee camp close to the Palestinian town Tulkarm.

Israeli army withdraws from Netzarim Corridor in Gaza: Hamas

The Israeli military completed its withdrawal from the Netzarim Corridor on a key highway in Gaza as part of an ongoing ceasefire deal, a Hamas official told AFP.

“Israeli forces have dismantled their positions and military posts and completely withdrawn their tanks from the Netzarim Corridor on Salaheddin Road, allowing vehicles to pass freely in both directions,” the official from the interior ministry said.

An AFP journalist at the scene said that no Israeli forces were present.