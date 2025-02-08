Tom Cruise Drops Major Hint About Future Of ‘Mission Impossible’ Franchise

Tom Cruise has remained cryptic about whether Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will truly mark the end of the long-running action franchise.

In a recent interview with Empire Magazine, Cruise, 61, avoided confirming if the upcoming installment would be the final chapter. Instead, he urged audiences to experience it firsthand. “It’s a hard thing for me to discuss at the moment, because it really is something that you have to experience,” he said, describing the film as “an epic, emotional journey of the entire franchise.”

Director Christopher McQuarrie hinted at a potential conclusion, calling The Final Reckoning a “satisfying” wrap-up to a storyline that has spanned nearly three decades. The title itself suggests a definitive ending, but Cruise and McQuarrie have left room for speculation.

The film will continue Ethan Hunt’s battle against the AI-powered antagonist known as The Entity, picking up from Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023). The star-studded cast includes returning members Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, and Hayley Atwell, alongside new additions Bob Odenkirk and Hannah Waddingham.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is set to hit theaters on May 23, 2025, leaving fans wondering whether this is truly the last mission or if Cruise has more stunts left to pull off.