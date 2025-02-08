Public rejected politics of lies by ‘Pakistan Tehrik-e-Inteshar’: Tarar

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture, Attaullah Tarar, stated that those who once prayed for Pakistan’s economic default are now ashamed, as the public has completely rejected the politics of lies and propagated by the “Pakistan Tehrik-e-Inteshar.”

Speaking at a public gathering in NA-127 on the “Day of Development and Progress,” on Saturday, he emphasized that while these opponents will continue to complain, the government will persist in its journey of progress and public service. He highlighted that under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, the country’s economy is on the path to recovery.

He declared that the entire nation is celebrating progress and that no force can halt Pakistan’s development.

The federal minister reiterated PML-N’s commitment to public welfare, stating that all available resources are being utilized to improve the quality of life for the people. He recalled how, upon assuming power, the government promised to transform Pakistan into an economic powerhouse, and now, after one year in office, the nation is witnessing development and prosperity.

He criticized the previous government, asserting that due to the incompetence of the “Instability Party,” Pakistan was on the verge of default. However, the current government, without prioritizing political gains, took decisive steps to rescue the country from economic collapse. He credited PM Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership for steering Pakistan away from default and towards development and economic stability.

He highlighted that international financial institutions have acknowledged Pakistan’s economic recovery, with improvements such as an increase in exports compared to imports, a significant reduction in the trade deficit, and inflation dropping to its lowest level in 6.5 years. He described the government’s first year as exceptional, emphasizing that economic policies have improved the lives of ordinary citizens, with achievements recorded in infrastructure, education, health, and social welfare.

Tarar also mentioned that overseas Pakistanis have regained confidence in the government, leading to record-high remittances. The stock market has reached historic highs, IT exports have surged, and despite political instability, Pakistan’s economy is now on a positive trajectory. He stated that Pakistan is now being recognized among the world’s emerging economies, and global leaders appreciate the country’s economic progress when PM Shehbaz Sharif meets them on diplomatic visits, bringing pride to the nation.