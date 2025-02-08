PTI founder moves IHC with contempt plea against Adiala Jail superintendent

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Saturday filed a contempt petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the superintendent of Adiala Jail, accusing the jail authorities of defying a court order allowing a meeting with Bushra Bibi.

In the petition, filed through lawyer Faisal Chaudhry, the former prime minister submitted that despite a scheduled meeting time, the jail authorities did not allow the meeting to take place.

On January 28, the court had ordered that the meeting of Imran Khan with his spouse Bushra Bibi, who is also imprisoned in Adiala Jail, be arranged in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

Yesterday, Imran Khan’s lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, was briefly detained outside Adiala jail. Advocate Chaudhry was arrested due to an alleged altercation with the jail authorities the previous day.

The police had taken Faisal Chaudhry into custody following his meeting with the incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s founder Imran Khan inside the jail.

Earlier, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi granted Faisal Chaudhry permission to meet with Imran Khan, instructing the Jail Superintendent to ensure that lawyers have access to the former prime minister for legal consultations.

It is to be noted here that the PTI founder and his wife were given jail sentences by Rawalpindi accountability court Judge Nasir Javed Rana in the case, known as Al-Qadir Trust case or £190 million case.

The court also imposed fines of Rs1 million and Rs500,000 on Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, respectively.