Prince Harry Sends Strong Message To King Charles About Archie and Lilibet

Prince Harry has reportedly sent a strong message to King Charles regarding his children, Archie and Lilibet, amid his ongoing concerns over security in the UK.

Royal expert Matt Wilkinson, speaking on The Royal Exclusive show, suggested that Harry’s decision not to bring his children to Britain could be a strategic move. “It almost felt like blackmail,” Wilkinson claimed, saying that Harry’s stance appears to be: “If I don’t get my security, then you will never see your grandchildren.”

King Charles has reportedly only met Princess Lilibet once, during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022, and has seen Prince Archie only a few times. Another royal expert, Arthur Edwards, criticized Harry for keeping his children away from the UK.

However, a source close to Harry defended his decision, stating that the Duke of Sussex prioritizes security so his children can safely experience their father’s home country. The insider added that Harry also wants to continue supporting his patronages and charitable efforts in the UK.