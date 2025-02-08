Paris Jackson’s Friends Worried That Singer Could Lose $150M Fortune With Latest Decision

Paris Jackson’s decision to marry fiancé Justin Long without a prenuptial agreement has raised concerns among her close friends, given her $150 million inheritance.

According to Radar Online, the 25-year-old singer is deeply in love with Long, 39, a musician, producer, and songwriter who earns under $100,000 per year. Insiders fear that if the marriage ends badly, Jackson could face financial and emotional turmoil.

“Justin’s a decent guy,” a source said, “but he makes significantly less than Paris. If things go south, she could be facing an ugly court battle.”

Jackson, the daughter of music icon Michael Jackson, has overcome significant personal struggles, including battles with substance abuse, depression, and suicidal thoughts. While she recently celebrated five years of sobriety, friends worry that a messy divorce could be emotionally devastating.

“Paris has made great strides in her life, but if this marriage doesn’t work out, it could push her over the edge,” the insider noted. “A prenup would offer her financial protection and peace of mind to those who care about her.”

Beyond marriage, Jackson is reportedly planning to launch a music career with Long’s support. However, concerns remain that tying the knot without legal safeguards could put both her fortune and well-being at risk.