NATIONAL

Maldives’ Maj-Gen Hilmy, Gen Munir reaffirm commitment to revitalizing bilateral ties

Visiting dignitary laud Pakistan Army for its exceptional professionalism, dedication, and contributions to regional stability

By Staff Report
  • Hungary’s State Secretary and Deputy Minister of Defence calls on Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza

RAWALPINDI: Major-General Ibrahim Hilmy, Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) of the Maldives Armed Forces, called on General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at the General Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, including bilateral defence cooperation and regional security dynamics, were discussed in detail.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over the enduring bonds of brotherhood and friendship between Pakistan and the Maldives, underscoring their shared perspectives on key regional issues.

Recognizing the evolving security landscape, the two military leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening and revitalizing bilateral ties, with a view to enhancing collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

The visiting dignitary lauded Pakistan Army for its exceptional professionalism, dedication, and contributions to regional stability.

Hungary’s Deputy Minister of Defence meets Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza

H.E. Mr. Tamás Vargha, State Secretary and Deputy Minister of Defence, Hungary, called on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed evolving regional dynamics and emphasized the importance of exploring new opportunities for mutually beneficial collaboration in defense and security domains between both countries.

The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism.

Previous article
COAS, Bangladesh’s Naval Chief discuss enhanced bilateral defence, security cooperation
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

JCP approves nine LHC judges as legal fraternity protests alleged judicial...

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Thursday approved the appointment of nine additional judges to the Lahore High Court (LHC) following detailed...

President Asif Zardari attends opening ceremony of Asian Winter Games in China

No plan to engage in any confrontation or unrest on Feb 8: Barrister Raja

Imran wrote letter to COAS in national interest: Qureshi

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.