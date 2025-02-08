Maldives’ Maj-Gen Hilmy, Gen Munir reaffirm commitment to revitalizing bilateral ties

Hungary’s State Secretary and Deputy Minister of Defence calls on Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza

RAWALPINDI: Major-General Ibrahim Hilmy, Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) of the Maldives Armed Forces, called on General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at the General Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, including bilateral defence cooperation and regional security dynamics, were discussed in detail.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over the enduring bonds of brotherhood and friendship between Pakistan and the Maldives, underscoring their shared perspectives on key regional issues.

Recognizing the evolving security landscape, the two military leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening and revitalizing bilateral ties, with a view to enhancing collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

The visiting dignitary lauded Pakistan Army for its exceptional professionalism, dedication, and contributions to regional stability.

Hungary’s Deputy Minister of Defence meets Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza

H.E. Mr. Tamás Vargha, State Secretary and Deputy Minister of Defence, Hungary, called on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed evolving regional dynamics and emphasized the importance of exploring new opportunities for mutually beneficial collaboration in defense and security domains between both countries.

The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism.