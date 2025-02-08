Kate Middleton’s Secret Meetings With Prince William At ‘Luxurious’ Farm House Exposed

Before their royal wedding, Kate Middleton secretly visited a luxurious farmhouse where Prince William and Prince Harry once lived, offering them rare privacy away from the royal spotlight.

In 2009, while training as a Flight Lieutenant at RAF Shawbury, William, 27, opted for private accommodations in a rural farmhouse rather than staying on base. The farmhouse, located in Shropshire—130 miles from Kate’s family home in Bucklebury—featured an outdoor swimming pool, tennis court, and stables.

According to the book Kate: A Future Queen, the Ministry of Defence insisted William was being treated “like any other officer,” though few others had access to such high-end living quarters. His younger brother, Prince Harry, 24, moved in with him after splitting from Chelsy Davy, marking their first time living together since Eton.

Harry later described the home in his memoir Spare, calling it “cosy, charming,” with a fridge stocked with meals from their father’s chefs. He humorously recalled a rare joint interview at RAF Shawbury, where William jokingly complained, “Harry’s a slob. Harry snores.” Harry insisted it was “lies,” making reporters laugh.

When Kate wasn’t visiting, William frequently traveled 130 miles to see her in Bucklebury, where their relationship remained largely out of the public eye. However, their farmhouse retreat wasn’t entirely secluded—two burglars attempted to break into the home in August 2009 but were stopped by 24-hour armed guards. Police later confirmed two men were arrested for conspiracy to commit burglary.

The secluded farmhouse provided a rare glimpse into the brothers’ private lives before their paths diverged, with Harry moving to the U.S. and William stepping further into his royal role.