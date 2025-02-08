Justin Bieber’s Health Issues ‘Clearly Visible’ In Latest Pictures Amid Diddy Scandal

Justin Bieber’s recent public appearances have sparked concern among fans and medical experts, with speculation that stress, illness, and personal challenges could be affecting his health.

The 30-year-old singer was recently photographed looking fatigued, prompting discussions about whether fatherhood, marriage rumors, or past traumas are taking a toll on his well-being. Experts consulted by DailyMail.com pointed to signs of aging, stress-related health issues, and his long battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a nerve condition that can cause facial paralysis.

Dr. Gaurav Bharti, a board-certified plastic surgeon, noted Bieber’s receding hairline, facial volume loss, and dark circles, attributing them to “aging, stress, nutrition, weight loss, and poor sleep.” Manhattan-based psychotherapist Jonathan Alpert compared Bieber’s visible exhaustion to how U.S. presidents age rapidly under immense pressure.

Psychiatrist Dr. Carole Lieberman suggested that Bieber’s appearance could also be linked to his past association with Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. Bieber, who spent time with Combs as a teenager, has not commented on the ongoing controversy, but experts suggest the resurfacing of those ties may be adding stress.

Bieber, who publicly revealed his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis in 2022, has long struggled with fame and its impact on his mental health. Stress is known to trigger immune-related illnesses, and therapist Shari Botwin believes the combination of personal pressures—including a new baby, rumored marriage issues with Hailey Bieber, and past traumas—could be contributing to his apparent decline.

Adding to the speculation, Bieber recently unfollowed longtime mentor Usher, former manager Scooter Braun, and wedding best man Ryan Good, sparking rumors that he is distancing himself from past relationships. His team has not publicly commented on the concerns surrounding his health.