Jessica Alba Files for Divorce From Cash Warren After 17 Years of Marriage

Jessica Alba has officially filed for divorce from Cash Warren after 17 years of marriage, marking what insiders suggest will be a smooth and amicable split.

According to TMZ, Alba, 42, and Warren, 45, did not sign a prenuptial agreement before marrying in 2008. Since their divorce is being handled in California—a community property state—their assets and debts acquired during the marriage will be divided equally.

Alba, who co-founded The Honest Company, has a business valued at $623 million. Meanwhile, Warren is the founder of Pair of Thieves, an underwear and sock company reportedly worth over $100 million. Their combined wealth includes several additional assets, though the specifics remain undisclosed.

Alba has enlisted top celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser, known for representing Kim Kardashian, Kevin Costner, and Angelina Jolie. Warren, who filed his documents immediately after Alba, is being represented by Adam Lipsic. Since both filings are mirrored, sources say the process should remain “extremely amicable.”

Legal documents list December 27 as the official date of separation. Speculation about their split began in December when Alba was spotted without her wedding ring in Italy while dining with producer Andrea Iervolino. She later appeared without her ring in Los Angeles on December 29, fueling rumors before confirming the separation on January 16.

Despite the end of their marriage, sources indicate that both Alba and Warren are prioritizing an amicable resolution, avoiding the legal battles often seen in high-profile celebrity divorces.