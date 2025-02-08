Iran, Pakistan working to further enhance maritime cooperation: Admiral Shahram

KARACHI: Iranian Navy Chief Rear Admiral Shahram Irani on Saturday said that Iran and Pakistan are working to enhance their operational naval cooperation and are planning joint exercises in the future.

Admiral Shahram Irani arrived in Karachi on Saturday morning at the official invitation of the Pakistan Navy chief. Admiral Shahram is leading a high-level Iranian delegation, participating in AMAN-25 Naval Exercise and Peace Dialogue.

According to Mehr news agency, Iranian Navy Chief will meet with senior Pakistani officials.

Speaking on the importance of Iran-Pakistan maritime cooperation, Shahram Irani stressed that Iran’s high-level participation in this international exercise reflects the strategic relations between Tehran and Islamabad.

“The two countries should further enhance cooperation in the maritime sector.”

He said the main objective of Iran’s participation is to improve maritime operational capabilities and pave the way for bilateral naval exercises in the future.

Highlighting the participation of Iranian naval units and special operations teams in the exercise, he hoped that the joint naval cooperation between Iran and Pakistan would lay the foundation for more bilateral exercises in the future.

He also appreciated the efforts of the Iranian Embassy in Pakistan and the Office of the Military Attaché in promoting maritime cooperation.

He announced that Iran would invite the Pakistan Navy to participate in future exercises.

The Iranian Navy is participating in the ninth edition of the multi-national exercise, which began in Karachi on Friday.

The event is a “valuable opportunity for Iran and Pakistan to strengthen their operational capabilities at sea,” Irani said.

He expressed hope that ongoing interactions between the navies of the two countries would pave the way for future bilateral exercises. Irani also appreciated the efforts of Iran’s embassy and military attaché in Pakistan in facilitating expanded naval cooperation.

“Our agenda includes inviting our Pakistani friends to participate in future exercises hosted by the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he said.

The Pakistan Navy is hosting the exercise, which involves naval forces from more than 60 countries, their ships, aircraft, special operations forces, mine-disposal teams and observers. The aim of the exercise is to promote maritime security and strengthen international cooperation to address regional and global challenges.