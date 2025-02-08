NATIONAL

Imran Khan files contempt plea against Adiala Jail superintendent in IHC

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has filed a contempt plea against the superintendent of Adiala Jail in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

As per details, the petition, filed through lawyer Faisal Chaudhry, alleged that the jail authorities failed to comply with a court order allowing a meeting with Bushra Bibi.

According to the petition, despite a scheduled meeting time, the jail authorities did not allow the meeting to take place.

It is worth noting that Bushra Bibi is also imprisoned in Adiala Jail. The court had ordered on January 28 that the meeting be arranged in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

Yesterday, Imran Khan’s lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, was briefly detained outside Adiala jail.

The police had taken Faisal Chaudhry into custody following his meeting with the incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s founder Imran Khan inside the jail.

