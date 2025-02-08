NATIONAL

Govt to deploy army, rangers’ troops for security during ICC Champions Trophy

By Staff Report
Pakistani police commandos stand guard outside a morgue of a hospital in Multan, on May 19, 2016, where eight bodies of suspected Al-Qaeda militants were brought following an operation by security forces. - Pakistani officials on May 19 said they had killed eight Al-Qaeda militants during a raid in the central city of Multan after learning of their plans to attack a local university. The operation, which officials said was carried out on May 18 night after an intelligence tip-off, occurred on the city's outskirts, a spokesman for the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab, told AFP on the condition of anonymity. (Photo by Shahid Saeed MIRZA / AFP) (Photo by SHAHID SAEED MIRZA/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to deploy the army and rangers’ troops for security during the ICC Champions Trophy, being started from February 19 in Pakistan, sources said.

The federal cabinet has approved a summary of the interior ministry, sources at the ministry said.

Army troops will be deployed for security under Article 245, interior ministry sources said.

The deployment of the military troops as well as the Rangers personnel will begin in next few days, sources said.

The Ministry of Interior likely to issue a notification for the deployment of troops on Saturday.

The approval of the military security has been approved on the request of the PCB and the governments of Punjab and Sindh seeking deployment of the Pakistan Army and Rangers in assistance to the civil administration.

According to reports, the interior ministry has issued directives to concerned home departments for extending foolproof security for the ICC Champions Trophy.

The Ministry of Interior also approved deployment of the Pakistan Army troops and Rangers earlier in Lahore for ongoing tri-nation series.

Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa’s cricket teams contesting in the tri-series ahead of the Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

