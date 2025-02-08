Brooklyn Beckham’s Fiery Take on American Football Goes Viral in New Ad

Brooklyn Beckham, son of football legend David Beckham, sparked viral reactions with his playful take on American football in a new ad for Whole Foods.

In the lighthearted Instagram video, the 25-year-old hot sauce entrepreneur and aspiring chef is seen kicking around a football while preparing for a game night. When the interviewer reminds him that he’s watching American football, Brooklyn dismisses the idea.

“Really? I thought we already sorted this out. You know that’s proper football,” he quips before pretending to call his father, David Beckham, for backup. “Has anyone seen my phone? I just want to check if my dad got back to me—just about setting it straight that it’s American football and not football.”

Brooklyn continues to humorously argue his point, saying, “Well, I grew up with football, where you actually have to use your foot. In American football, they use their foot like what? 10 seconds a game?” before making the imaginary call: “Hey, Dad…”

The playful ad quickly gained traction online, with fans amused by Brooklyn’s cheeky jab at the American version of the sport. The viral moment follows recent social media buzz around Brooklyn and his brother Romeo posing shirtless in photos reminiscent of their father’s past iconic images.