BJP defeats Arvind Kejriwal, ends AAP rule in Delhi Elections 2025

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured a decisive victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, unseating Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and dealing a heavy blow to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Kejriwal lost his New Delhi seat to BJP’s Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, emerging as one of the party’s top contenders for the chief ministership.

AAP’s former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was also defeated, further cementing BJP’s dominance.

The elections, held on February 5 with a turnout of 60.54%, saw BJP campaign aggressively on issues such as the Yamuna river’s pollution, the liquor policy controversy, and Kejriwal’s residence renovation expenses during the pandemic.

Congress, which has failed to win a single seat in Delhi for three consecutive elections, remained absent from celebrations as the party registered another dismal performance.

The results sparked reactions across political circles and social media, with former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas calling Kejriwal’s defeat “justice delivered.”

Meanwhile, BJP supporters celebrated at party headquarters, marking the end of AAP’s decade-long rule in Delhi.