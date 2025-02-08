Ben Affleck and Lookalike Son Samuel Enjoy Lakers Game in Courtside Bonding Moment

Ben Affleck and his 12-year-old son, Samuel Affleck, enjoyed a lively father-son outing courtside at the Crypto.com Arena on Thursday as they watched the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Golden State Warriors.

Samuel, dressed in a LeBron James #23 jersey, enthusiastically cheered for the Lakers, while Affleck opted for a more neutral look in a tan turtleneck with a matching blazer and pants. The duo was captured in animated moments, including Samuel holding up three fingers and shouting as his dad watched an exciting play unfold.

The Lakers secured a 120-112 victory over the Warriors, capping off an exciting night for the Afflecks. Despite their Lakers allegiance, Ben and Samuel were spotted having a friendly chat with Warriors star Steph Curry after the game.

The courtside outing is not a first for the father and son. They attended a Lakers game together in November 2024, and in March 2024, Samuel joined Affleck and Jennifer Lopez for another match. However, Affleck and Lopez finalized their divorce in January 2025 after two years of marriage.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Lopez was ready to move on from their short-lived romance. “The fairy tale she was promised turned out to be a nightmare in the end,” the insider said. “She’s in a really good place now and just wants to close that chapter.”

Despite their split, Affleck and Lopez continue to prioritize their blended families. Affleck shares Samuel, Violet (19), and Seraphina (16) with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while Lopez co-parents 16-year-old twins Emme and Max with Marc Anthony. Another source added, “Ben and Jennifer always do everything for the kids to be happy,” emphasizing their commitment to maintaining family connections.