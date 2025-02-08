Angelina Jolie Stuns in Sheer Gown at Critics Choice Awards Amid Praise for Maria

Angelina Jolie captivated the red carpet at the Critics Choice Awards on Friday, dazzling in a sheer embroidered gown while celebrating her critically acclaimed role in Maria.

The 49-year-old actress, nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, walked the carpet solo in a beige dress adorned with floral embroidery and a draped bodice. Complementing the elegant ensemble, Jolie opted for a bold red lip and matching manicure, while her golden blonde waves framed her face.

Jolie’s portrayal of opera icon Maria Callas marks her first film role since Eternals (2021). To prepare, she trained for nearly seven months with renowned vocal coach Eric Vetro. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen someone make such a huge difference from the first day to the last day,” Vetro told People, recalling how Jolie overcame early nervousness to confidently tackle operatic arias.

The Oscar winner credits her children—Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox—for their support. “My first time singing, I remember being so nervous. My sons were there blocking the door so nobody else would come in,” she revealed at the Venice Film Festival.

Although Jolie earned a Golden Globe nomination for Maria, she was notably snubbed by the Academy. However, critics have widely praised her transformation, with director Pablo Larraín explaining how her voice was seamlessly blended with Callas’ recordings. “Sometimes it’s one percent of Angelina’s voice, sometimes forty or even seventy percent,” he told IndieWire, adding that Jolie sang live on set to maintain authenticity.

Despite the Oscar snub, Jolie’s dedication and performance in Maria continue to earn widespread acclaim.