The greening of Warfare

We are gliding on thin ice, and the cracks are getting louder. The signs are everywhere, raging wildfires, increasing heatwaves, and rising sea levels swallowing coastlines day by day. Yet, despite alarms ringing and clocks tickling, the world remains caught in a vicious cycle of inaction and half-measures. The climate is no longer a distant threat, it’s almost here, further aggravated by military emissions. The defence sector, often overlooked in climate debates, is a silent contributor to environmental and ecological devastation. Fighter jets burn through fuel at staggering levels, and the naval sector consumes energy equivalent to small cities.

Climate change is increasingly curbing prosperity and undermining environmental sustainability, with military activities being a significant yet overlooked contributor in all. Military emissions are often framed as a defence issue, diverting public attention away from their substantial impact on climate. The far-reaching, unmeasurable, and unseen consequences of these emissions pose serious threats to both human and animal survival. This neglect can be traced back to historical events, particularly exemptions granted to military emissions in two significant climate agreements, the Kyoto Protocol (1997) and the Paris Agreement (2015).

Both of these significant climate agreements excluded military emissions from the convention and frameworks, thereby exacerbating the challenges to achieving carbon neutrality goals. Military emissions are omitted from the annual environmental reports due to national defense and security concerns, further aggravating ecological and environmental issues. In today’s increasingly volatile, anarchic, and conflict-ridden world, almost 28 violent conflicts are going on, severely affecting the eco-system. Military alliances such as NATO, along with their collective or individual military activities have highly affected the green globe. Major powers, including the USA, China, and Russia rank among the highest military emitters, driven by their substantial defence expenditure.

However, it is estimated that 5.5 percent of the greenhouse gases emitted throughout the globe are emitted by all militaries of the world, with the USA alone emitting 31.2 percent of the total emissions worldwide. Military emissions originate from both direct and indirect, direct sources including operations, military machinery, trucks, aircraft, and naval vessels. The US Department of Defense consumes approximately 85 million barrels of fossil fuels annually, making it the world’s largest user of fossil fuels for operational and installation purposes. While indirect sources encompass emissions from fossil fuels production and related industries, with China leading the list of factorial emitting, linked to fossil fuel consumption.

According to reports, the USA allocates approximately $850 billion to its military and emits around 394 million metric tons of carbon each year. A study revealed that between 2001 and 2017, the US military released 1.5 billion metric tons of carbon which is equivalent to the emission of 255 million passenger vehicles. However, the USA discloses only 1 percent of its actual military emissions while its true emissions are estimated to be 5.5 times higher than the reported figures. This exclusion from the military and climate reports underscores the difficulty of achieving climate mitigation and carbon neutrality goals

To effectively address military emissions and support climate goals, it is essential to establish emissions reduction targets. The adoption of green technologies such as electric vehicles, solar, wind, and hydro energy should be made significant to maintain an eco-friendly environment. Additionally, climate objectives should be integrated into defence planning through a collaborative policy framework, involving military and climate experts, discussing new ideas, and ensuring effective implementation of framed policy.

Similarly, China, with about 11.9 billion metric tons of CO2 emissions, wmits approximately 35 percent of the worldwide emissions. It is challenging to precisely evaluate the emissions of China, as the country does not publicly release defence data and climate reports. China, known for its vast number of coal plants, has significantly affected global environmental sustainability by generating indirect CO2 emissions through industrial activities. As the world’s second largest military spender, China allocated over $293 billion to defence in 2023, further exacerbating ecological issues and environmental challenges. These military emissions hinder human attempts to achieve a low-carbon future, protecting our future generations from the potential disaster originating from climate.

Russia is among the largest emitters of GHGs in the world, with an estimated annual emission of 1.7 billion metric tons. The ongoing conflict with Ukraine has significantly contributed to military emissions, posing adverse effects on the environment. Reports indicate that approximately 100 million metric tons of CO2 emissions, within the first seven months of the conflict, were released. The correlation between Russia’s military spending and GHG emissions highlights the detrimental impact of prolonged military operations. However, Russia allocated approximately $84 billion for the military, the precise extent of its emissions remains undisclosed, as they are not routinely reported by the government of Russia.

The challenges associated with achieving carbon neutrality goals primarily stem from two key factors. The first is the need for technological advancements and green innovations that facilitate the transition to a carbon-free and eco-friendly environment. The second is the secrecy surrounding military or defence data, which poses significant obstacles to addressing military emissions effectively.

To effectively address these issues, two key measures must be implemented. First, the adoption of advanced technologies and green innovations is essential to facilitate transition from traditional energy methods to a sustainable and low-carbon future. Second, a comprehensive reporting framework must be established, followed by ensuring transparency and accuracy in reporting military emissions data to enhance accountability without compromising national security.

To ensure transparent reporting while safeguarding national security, the defence data can be categorized into sectors, with non-sensitive aggregated data made available for public disclosure. Third-party verification can also play a crucial role in reporting military emissions without compromising national security. Organizations such as PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) offer reliable and transparent verification mechanisms; countries must adopt such third-party audits to ensure authenticity, transparency, and accuracy.

Additionally, international collaboration, especially with organizations such as NATO, is essential to achieve carbon neutrality goals. Governments must establish strict annual reporting mechanisms and enhance internal data management and oversight. These measures will contribute to reducing military emissions, promoting global sustainability, and curbing potential future devastations.