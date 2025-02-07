SC accepts JI’s plea against fuel price adjustment in electricity bills

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday accepted Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) petition challenging the imposition of Fuel Price Adjustment (FPA) and surcharges in electricity bills after removing objections raised by the Registrar’s Office.

A bench led by Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi took up the plea, marking a significant step in reviewing public grievances over rising electricity costs.

During the hearing, Justice Jamal Mandokhail noted that taxes collected through electricity bills ultimately contribute to the national treasury. Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi highlighted that the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) holds hearings on electricity tariffs. He questioned whether JI had raised objections during these proceedings.

The counsel for Jamaat-e-Islami clarified that their petition specifically targets additional surcharges and the contentious Fuel Price Adjustment, which burden consumers with hefty bills. The counsel emphasized that these charges often disregard fluctuations in global fuel prices.

Justice Rizvi acknowledged that electricity theft and line losses significantly impact overall costs. However, he recognized Jamaat-e-Islami’s role in actively campaigning against such illegal practices.

The court noted that the petition had implications tied to ongoing cases concerning Independent Power Producers (IPPs). Therefore, it decided to hear the plea alongside the IPP case for a broader review of the country’s electricity pricing framework.

This move by the Supreme Court offers a potential avenue for relief for electricity consumers who have long criticized the surcharges as unjustified and unaffordable amidst soaring inflation.