Royal Staff Claims Kate Middleton Is Not Pregnant But Has a ‘Fourth Child’

While Kate Middleton is not expecting another baby, palace insiders claim she sometimes treats Prince William like a ‘fourth child.’

Following speculation about a potential royal pregnancy, a new book has shed light on the dynamic between the Prince and Princess of Wales. In Yes Ma’am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants, author Tom Quinn reveals that palace staff believe William, 41, has moments of childish behavior.

“Both King Charles and Prince William are prone to tantrums if things are not done to their liking,” a former royal staffer told Quinn. “They both get irritated very quickly. They are very picky. It comes naturally to them.”

According to the book, Kate, 42, plays a stabilizing role in her husband’s life. “I don’t know where William would be without Kate—she hasn’t had everything done for her throughout her life, so she calms him down when he gets a bit fractious,” a source said. “She said he sometimes has to be treated as her fourth child.”

The claims come as Kate continues to recover from her cancer diagnosis, which she publicly revealed in early 2024. Despite the speculation among royal watchers about another baby, the Princess of Wales is focused on her health and her three children—Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis,