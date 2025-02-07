Rob Lowe Wins His First Ever Oscar In the Most Unique Way

Rob Lowe found a creative way to get his Oscar—by naming his dog after the prestigious award.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the actor, 60, revealed that he named one of his five dogs “Oscar” as a humorous nod to the elusive Academy Award. “I wanted to make sure that at some point in my life, I got an Oscar, so I have one,” Lowe joked.

Oscar, a Jack Russell terrier, is one of Lowe’s five dogs, which also include Owen and Olive (German shorthaired pointer half-siblings), Daisy (Oscar’s half-sister), and Bella (an Italian greyhound/Chihuahua mix). Managing five pets is challenging, Lowe admitted, saying, “One’s angry today, the other’s sick, this one’s happy—it’s like raising a group of human children.”

For Lowe, the joy of having dogs comes from shared experiences. “It’s the hikes, trips to the beach, and Christmas mornings that create those amazing memories,” he said. He praised the unconditional love that dogs bring, calling it “extraordinary.”

To give back to his pets, Lowe partnered with Ultimate Pet Nutrition to promote healthier diets for dogs. “I grew up in an era where improving your dog’s food meant pouring warm water on kibble,” he said, noting that the brand, founded by veterinarian Dr. Gary Richter, prioritizes nutrition and pet well-being.

Lowe, a father of two, hopes to encourage other pet owners to make better food choices for their animals. “What we feed our pets really makes a difference in their health and happiness,” he added.