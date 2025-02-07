Rana Sanaullah stresses dialogue as key to resolving political issues

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Political Advisor Rana Sanaullah on Friday underscored the importance of constructive dialogue over disruptive tactics in addressing political disputes, urging opposition parties to engage maturely and responsibly for national stability.

In a discussion with a private news channel, Sanaullah emphasized that meaningful conversations between the government and opposition leaders are essential for maintaining democratic values and fostering progress. “I firmly believe seasoned leaders, including Maulana Fazlur Rehman, will prioritize reconciliation rather than chaos,” he stated confidently.

The political advisor highlighted the government’s commitment to resolving outstanding matters through consensus and noted the government’s appreciation for the role played by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. “We have not forgotten our friends. Maulana was a priority during the 26th Constitutional Amendment,” he said, expressing confidence that talks with the opposition would yield “fruitful results.”

Sanaullah emphasized that dialogue with opposition stalwarts, including PTI affiliates, would ensure smoother political reconciliation, contributing to stability in the country.

Referring specifically to Fazlur Rehman, he described him as a patriot dedicated to the nation’s well-being. “Maulana Fazlur Rehman is a loyal citizen of Pakistan who will never indulge in anti-state activities or compromise the country’s interests,” he said.

Sanaullah further expressed optimism about Pakistan’s future trajectory. “Pakistan is moving in the right direction,” he noted, adding that cooperation between the government and opposition remains crucial for the country’s development and sustained peace.

He assured that the government is open to discussions on all pressing matters and urged all political stakeholders to play their part in maintaining harmony and strengthening democratic institutions.