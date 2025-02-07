Punjab Assembly hosts first CPA conference for Asia and Southeast Asia

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Friday hosted the inaugural Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Conference of Asia and Southeast Asia, marking a significant moment in regional parliamentary collaboration.

The event brought together over 100 representatives from 20 assemblies, including Sri Lanka, Maldives, the United Kingdom, Zambia, Malaysia, and Pakistan. Among the attendees were 13 speakers, 4 deputy speakers, and one chairman, highlighting the diversity and stature of the gathering.

During the initial Branch Secretariat meeting, Punjab Assembly Secretary Aamir Habib and CPA Regional Secretary Mrs. Kashani Anusha finalized the agenda for the multi-day event, which centers on key themes such as parliamentary democracy, transparent legislation, and mechanisms for accountability.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan welcomed participants and presented souvenirs to dignitaries. The Regional Executive Committee meeting, chaired by Speaker Khan and Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne, was set to discuss and approve regional priorities.

A special documentary showcasing the historical and operational significance of the Punjab Assembly was screened for attendees. Remarks were delivered by CPA Executive Committee Chairperson Dr. Christopher Khalila, while Malaysian Parliament Senator Pella Petting Goh addressed the assembly on the importance of parliamentary cooperation.

Maldives’ People’s Majlis Deputy Speaker Ahmed Nazim and Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker Dr. Jagath Vikramaratne also shared their insights during the conference’s key discussions.

The afternoon session was dedicated to reviewing legislative frameworks designed to empower underrepresented groups, including women, youth, and minorities. Notable speakers included UK House of Commons Deputy Speaker Nusrat Ghani and Pakistani Senator Anusha Rehman, who highlighted the importance of inclusive policies to foster equitable representation in governance.

To celebrate Lahore’s vibrant cultural heritage, the delegates were introduced to the city’s rich traditions and history. A special dinner was hosted by Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan at the historic Hazuri Bagh, providing an opportunity for informal networking and fostering inter-parliamentary goodwill.

The CPA Conference will continue with further deliberations, focusing on transparent legislative practices and strengthening democratic institutions in the region. The outcomes are expected to contribute significantly to parliamentary development and cooperation among member states.