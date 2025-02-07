PTI sounds alarm on Khan’s health, demands urgent medical care

Slams Shehbaz’s India outreach, urges to prioritize national interest over family business

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram expressed his grave concern over the reports about the deteriorating health condition of the party’s founder Iman Khan, demanding the government to provide him unhindered access to medical facilities and allow him to be examined by doctors of his choice without any further delay.

PTI Central Information Secretary, in his statement on Thursday, vehemently condemned the mandate thief government for denying Imran Khan his constitutionally mandated rights and facilities, as outlined in the jail manuals.

He stated that the PTI founder was denied all entitled facilities as part of a malicious scheme to break him, both physically and mentally. PTI CIS emphasized that Imran Khan’s health and well-being are of utmost importance, and any negligence or delay in providing adequate medical care could have serious consequences.

He asserted that the government bereft of public mandate should instantly provide all medical facilities and ensure his regular medical checkup from physicians of his choice because he was not an ordinary leader but a believed leader of the nation and a statesman of the world level.

Waqas expressed grave concern over reports of Imran Khan’s skyrocketing sugar levels and irregular heartbeats, warning that if, God forbid, anything were to happen to him, the nation would hold the powers grabbers accountable and make them an example.

PTI CIS urged hat PTI founder should be allowed to hold regular communication with his sons, which was his fundamental, legal and constitutional right. Waqas also demanded the immediate release of Imran Khan, his wife, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and other PTI leaders and workers, who were falsely implicated in politically motivated, concocted and absurd cases.

He went on to say that Imran Khan was being persecuted for his unrelenting dedication to reshaping Pakistan into a welfare state, where the government truly represented the people, rather than serving the interests of power-hungry elites. Waqas stated that PTI founder wanted to a just and prosperous Pakistan, free from corruption and nepotism, resultantly he became the target for those who were hell-bent on maintaining the status quo.

PTI CIS strongly condemned the acquittal of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz in the open and shut mega Ramzan Sugar Mills corruption case through swift court proceedings. He asserted that the acquittal was only made possible by self-serving and contentious constitutional amendments otherwise, the widespread corruption of the Sharif and Zardari families was well-documented and known globally.

Waqas lamented that those who stole the mandate crippled the country’s democratic, judicial, and constitutional systems by making controversial constitutional tweaks and appointment undeserving and blue-eyed individuals to high-ranking positions to prolong their illegitimate rule and dodge accountability for their massive corruption scandals.

PTI CIS stated that these powers usurpers appointed pocket and handpicked judges to key positions to get their names clear of mega graft cases and unfairly target political opponents.

However, he made it clear that those responsible should be aware that justice would be served, as the nation would ultimately hold them accountable for every penny they plundered and looted.

Meanwhile, Waqas criticized Shehbaz Sharif for extending an olive branch to India for dialogue again, despite New Delhi’s persistent policy of genocide and ethnic cleansing in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Waqas slammed Shehbaz Sharif for his apologetic stance, adding that he lacked both the vision and the public’s trust to tackle critical issues, as his short-sighted approach, driven by self-interest, had resulted in Pakistan’s global isolation.

PTI CIS stressed that Shehbaz should prioritize Pakistan and Kashmir’s interests over his family’s business ties with Indian tycoons because Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir and both these states were inseparable.

Waqas emphasized that Pakistan should not engage in talks with India until the latter softened its wooden-hard stance and reinstated Kashmir’s original status existed before the unilateral and most controversial constitutional amendment of August 5, 2019.