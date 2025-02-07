PM reiterates call for more predictable, flexible funding for developing nations to tackle climate crisis

Emphasizes making the conference a resounding call to action to ensure a cleaner, greener, and more resilient Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reiterated call for more predictable, flexible, and grant-based financial support for developing countries to enable them build resilient infrastructure and invest in sustainable development.

“Without such support, the path to climate adaption and green transformation will remain elusive,” the prime minister said in televised address to international ‘Breathe Pakistan’ two-day global climate conference.

He told the international gathering that Pakistan’s climate story embodied a “cruel paradox” as its emissions were less than 1% and yet it was one of the most climate-affected countries with climate change-induced floods, glacial meltdown, blistering heatwaves and soil-cracking droughts.

He recalled that two years ago, one-third of Pakistan was submerged in floodwaters, displacing 33 million people and claiming 1,700 innocent lives. This tragedy transformed climate change from a distant threat to an urgent call to action, he added.

Lauding the organisers for hosting the conference to contemplate “one of the most pressing challenges of our times”, the prime minister said that his government had inherited robust frameworks including the “National Climate Change Policy 2021” and the “National Adaptation Plan 2023” which alone were not enough.

He said that after recognising implementation gaps, the government prioritised governance reforms, policy execution, and capacity-building initiatives.

“The initiatives like the 5Es and 5Cs are rooted in our homegrown transformation plan, Uraan Pakistan. We are integrating climate resilience into energy, equity, connectivity, and development,” he remarked.

PM Shehbaz concluded by emphasizing making the event a resounding call to action to ensure a cleaner, greener, and more resilient Pakistan for generations to come.

Ranked among the top 10 most climate-vulnerable countries, Pakistan experienced a $30 billion loss in the 2022 floods, directly affecting 33 million people.

In November last year, Pakistan unveiled its first National Climate Finance Strategy (NCFS) to address the rising threats of global warming, with a focus on boosting climate-related investments.

The NCFS is a well-thought-out roadmap that focuses on climate-proofing policies, clarifying institutional roles, and enhancing our climate finance systems. Its three-pronged approach — whole-of-government alignment, diversified domestic resources, and innovative funding mechanisms — will be instrumental in unlocking climate finance at scale.

With transparency and accountability as core principles, a three-tiered monitoring system underpins the NCFS, ensuring every effort aligns with Pakistan’s commitments and goals.